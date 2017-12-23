Search

how to change local admin password multiple computer remotely in network

By sonawne.pradeep ·
how to change local admin password multiple computer remotely in network

vbscript

by neilb@uk In reply to how to change local admin ...

You need to loop through this setting the strComputer string for each system you want to access.

Set objUser = GetObject("WinNT://" & strComputer & "/Administrator, user")
objUser.SetPassword strNewPassword
objUser.SetInfo

Active Directory

by Mehul Bhai In reply to how to change local admin ...

In the Active Directory Management Console you can manage a computer remotely by right clicking on the computer name of the particular computer. You can open the Computer Management console of the remote computer and then you can change everything except the disk management part. You should be logged in as the Domain admin in the DC.

But he did ask for "multiple"

by neilb@uk In reply to Active Directory

It would be painful connecting to each of of, say, fifty in turn.

There are a few here for you to try...

by Peconet Tietokoneet In reply to how to change local admin ...
Psexec (pstools) net user

by dennismil In reply to how to change local admin ...

Hi!

You can do this by downloading PsTools (MS Technet) and using psexec which is found in that package + net user command like this:
psexec \\computername -u localadminusername -p localadminpassword net user localusername newpasswordforlocalusername

I don't know how secure this is, but have tested it and it seems to work fine. In the event log you can see it has started and stopped the psexec service on the remote computer.

