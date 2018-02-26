how to check the output of E1 lines
If you own the DSLAM and E1:
The problem that you are up against is that the E1 terminates at your service provider in a router, and you have no idea how much bandwidth there is on the far side of that router. You could be getting the theoreticalmaximum bandwidth up to that router, but be sharing another E1 on the far side with many other E1 users.
Your provider should be able to run tests on your E1 and monitor your traffic levels and give you information on the bandwidth you are actually getting and actually using.
If you don't trust your provider, you could try timing large file transfers. You do not, of course, get full bandwidth utilization when you do this, so it is a rough test at best, but over time you can use it to tell you if something changes. (Same size file took 20 seconds last week, takes 30 seconds this week between the same two points.) The closer you can get the second test point, in terms of number of hops, the better the test since there are fewer complicating factors.
If you simply have a DSL line into the DSLAM:
Run the timing test, above as a rough test.
There are also DSL bandwidth testers at various sites, such as www.dslreports.com. This will be marginal for you, but you can probably find a similar site in your own country. (I infer you are in Europe, since it is an E1.) If you cannot find one, try a timing test using a big file from your ISP's home site or better yet, FTP site.
Good luck.
I own a DSLAM and from that i disturbute dsl line sto customers ,i get the E1 lines from an ISP.i want to check what is the bandiwth i'm getting from that ISP
Hi there
There are lot of wan analyzers available which not only gives you the bandwidth but lot other information about the lines. You can use sniffer from sniffer technologies to tap into the e1 line and get the statistics. I assume you are fromindia please call me on +919821053638 If you need more info
thanks
Niranjan
I have DSLAM which has a E1 input .my question is that i have to check what bandwith i'm getting from that E1 line.
is there any tool to check that so that i can contain the losses in the line
