Do as follow to clear History
Right Click on taskbar -> Properties -> Start Menu -> Customize
There you will found Clear button which "Clear" all recent Documents history from system.
Thanks, but thats not it
It is not really the Document history, or the recently used programs that is the problem. I had cleared all of these, and I followed your steps, and the programs recently used disappeared from Start Menu.
The problem, or objective, is when you Open MS Word (or Excel also) and you go to SAVE AS... the box for the file name is a drop down combo box, and when it is dropped down, there is a list of file names, with complete paths listed there to choose from.
I have cleared everything that I can think of the clear. I have searched the registry for any of the file names listed in the drop box, and I am still at a loss.
Thank you again for your assistance, but this is a little more 'unique' scenario then what you outlined.
How to clear previous file names from Word 2007
I have talked him through changing the settings for 'recent files' to ZERO by going to WORD OPTIONS then ADVANCED, and setting the Number of Recent Docs = 0.
His problem/concern, is that if you go to SAVE AS... then click the Drop Down arrow for the file name, it lists all of the recent files he has accessed.
I have had him do a DISK CLEANUP, clear the HISTORY and everything else from IE8 (I didn't really expect the IE settings to effect it, but I was grasping for straws).
Any help offered will be greatly appreciated.
