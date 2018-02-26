Collapse -
Call your ISP
by ThumbsUp2
Most of the time, configuration settings need to be provided by the ISP. In addition, they'll know if that model will even work with their equipment.
How To Configure Actiontec Router
I have Actiontec router which have model no GT704-WG i want to know how to configure this so can i use internet through MTNL phone line ( Brod band Connection)
