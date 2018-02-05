About the only possible answer here is
To look at a VOIP box to connect the Fax to the Comcast line.
The solution that you have made mention of here is only a service offered by a provider and while it should work without a problem you would have to first confirm that it is usable with your equipment & area where you live.
That is just one option and there are many others available though they are all essentially a VOIP Voice Over IP Solution. This option has got very good lately but still has some major shortcomings compared to Conventional Telephone Systems. The most obvious is that the moment that power goes out you no longer have a working telephone. This alone puts off most people.
I don't know how it works where you are but here in the uk you would have to subscribe to the VoIP service with your ISP, they would then supply you with a router that you can connect a telephone to.
Attaching a fax machine to it is no problem and seems work fine
Using MagicJack as your landline
you can use the magicjack as your landline for your fax machine. all you have to do is hook the magicjack phoneline into the fax machine and it will work just fine. you have to make sure that magicjack is up and running if you have the original one that has to be plugged straight into the computer.
How to connect fax machine WITHOUT a regular phone line
