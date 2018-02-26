Depends
Connecting the server, you need a servername, a username and a password. Where it is doesn't matter.
The real question is can you see it. If this is just internal stuff, a VPN might be the way to go. If you are building an application, you either need to write a service for their end that talk to the their DB and your client. Otherwise you'll have to hope that they are sort of idiots that would leave a database server naked and vulnerable on the internet.
Personally I suggest you start looking at building web services and get them on board, unless the VPN is a goer.
How to connect the Windows application with the U.S Server using C#?
i have developed a windows application in C#, and its want to be a connection with the U.S server database.I m new to this windows application so help me, how to establish the remote connection b/w the windods application to the U.S server to access the external Database from my workstation..
