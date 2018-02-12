A t in of tubular invertebrates this is
You need to decide on the mechanism that's going to enforce the trial period.
These start from simple things like the date the software was installed to an authorisation check with a company server.
Either way you change your software to be a trial version and then use an installer to create some sort of marker that says whether you are in the trial period or out of it.
One of the classic but easily defeated methods was to create a registry key and populate it in the installer, then have the software to check it to see if the software was still available.
If your software is valuable then time limited demo is not the way to go, people will put effort into cracking it. A good limit in functionality is easy to code and there's nothing to crack, because the code for the missing functionality isn't in the trial.
How to create a trial version of a software
I am assigned to create a trial version of our company product. Our product is built using Flash 7 and we are looking at buying out of shelf software that can create a trial version.
Do you guys have any recommendation of what software that can achieve that?
I've looked at several softwares such as InstallShield, Cryptkey Instant, PC Guard, have downloaded the trial version of each one and it seems that they all can not handle Flash.EXE file because it is not a standard EXE file.
Appreciate all info and recommendation.....
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.