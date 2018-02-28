How to Fix 0X0000007B Error

Here are some suggestions
Try to put the CD back into the broken computer and see if the computer will recongize it. Make sure that you have CD as the first entry for boot devices within your BIOS. Also check to make sure that your CD drive(s) are connected correctly to the mobo and the inputs onto the back(s) of the drive(s). If that doesn't work then put the hd back into your other computer and try my suggestion below.
To run CHKDSK you need to run the Windows installation but instead of installing Windows you need to choose the repair option and then choose Recovery Console. This will bring up a command prompt and you will have to type in the commands. You can type Help for a list of commands but you should enter chkdsk /r /p. This will search for bad sectors and repair any damage found. This make take a long time, maybe even a few hours.
For more info regarding the Recovery Console check this website http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314058
Have you looked at this?
http://pcsupport.about.com/od/findbyerrormessage/a/stop0x0000007b.htm
What OS? What make and model computer?
Installing an OS on one machine, then installing the disk on another is usually a loosing proposition, unless the machines are identical, or http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-10879-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=302550&messageID=3021316
You can wipe the drive, if necessary, using
http://www.dban.org/
or
http://www.killdisk.com/
You can use the recovery console to fdisk (partition) and format the drive. If you do this, you delete partitions first, create new partitions, then format. http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314058
You may or may not want to do anything with the drive partitions, but then again, you may as well, as you installed the OS on a different machine.
Has any of the hardware in the machine changed recently?
You may need to check the BIOS settings. There isn't a lot you can check in Windows if it won't boot.
Will the machine recognize a different HDD? It probably won't boot, but you should get a different error. If the error is the same, you may have failing hardware.
http://pcsupport.about.com/od/fixtheproblem/ht/stoperrors.htm
Response to your PM
> From: Azwildcat
> Subject: Error 0x00000007B
> Message:
> Hello! I want to thank you for the help that you provided, however they did not fix the issue. What happened was: there were some files that were causing problems, so I deleted them. When I restarted the computer, it brought me to the BSOD with that error. I tried running the repair, however the computer was no longer recognizing the CD drive. I then took the HD and put it in my other computer, formatted the drive and reinstalled windows XP on it. It works fine on that conmputer after the reinstall, however I put it back in the previous computer that it was in. I downloaded all the drivers for the broken computer on the working computer thinking that would help, however I am still getting that error after formatting and reinstalling the software. Also, I ran a chkdsk and nothing came back. Do you have any suggestions? I already did most of what you said. Let me know! P.S.- the Computer is a Dell 4700C working on Windows XP.
>
> Thanks,
> Kevin
OK
Let's make sure you are doing this correctly, in the right order.
The fact that you can't get it to install on the problem computer still indicates some sort of issue, though.
Let's call the "problem computer" A, and the "other computer" B.
On B, you have downloaded all the drivers, yes? Especially for the motherboard chipset, these are most important.
You want to burn these onto a CD, so you can load them onto A.
With the drive in B, and XP installed, boot the computer.
Go into Device Manager and uninstall all hardware. Everything must go. Do not reboot.
Shut down the computer.
Now, transfer the drive to A.
Turn the system on.
You need to press F8 (F12 on some Dells, maybe others) or whatever key is indicated for boot options - watch the screen.
Press the key repeatedly to be sure the keystroke is recognized.
Boot into Safe Mode - this may take awhile as you are lacking drivers.
Once you are sure Windows has fully loaded, shut down.
Now boot again, let it boot normally.
Now install the drivers from the CD.
If this is not working- you can't get A to boot- you may have a hardware problem.
A possible way to check this: download and burn a bootable ISO to CD, then try to boot A from the bootable CD.
I suggest something like Damn Small Linux Live CD, as you won't be spending a lot of time downloading it, and it is bootable.
(No, it won't install anything, it runs from the CD. You could choose to install DSL or another distro from a Live CD if you so choose, though.)
http://distrowatch.com/table.php?distribution=damnsmall
Hope something here helps.
I will also post this to your thread in the forum, as anyone else can then throw in, or learn from your experience.
Cheers!
Be a lot quicker
and easier to replace the CD drive even if you use the one out of the other System temporarily.
Wow, yeah. I forgot about the original post already.
That is a much better idea if the optical drive is bad.
Drivers
You need to download the appropriate SATA drivers for your system.
Then do an In-Place install (Repair) watch for the Press F6 to install tird party drivers.
If you don't have a floppy, you may use a program like NLite to copy the original OS CD and add the drivers to it (also nice to roll the SP into the install).
