How to fix a broken folder redirection on a remote users laptop?!
I attempted to run gpupdate while the laptop was connected to the SSL-VPN but that did not sync anything. I then proceeded to resetting the cache of the offline files and folders via a MS KB RUN. That completely reset all redirected folders. I then programed the SSL-VPN client to connect and run domain scripts on windows reboot thinking that will mimic a LAN connection, but that synced it to the point it was before which is different than what the user sees when they access their terminal server session. I even tried to delete tem files and re-sync offline folders with no luck.
I am really confused here on what else can I do to sync, push, or force a folder redirect sync between the server and the remote laptop once the SSL-VPN connection has been established?!
I cannot run gpupdate/sync or /force because that will log off or reboot the laptop which causes the laptop to lose VPN connection to domain.... Redirected folders between this windows 2008 R2 and Windows 7 Pro worked great until something like that happened, and then its a nightmare...
Is my only option to ship the laptop to the office for manual syncing and then ship it back to the user? Is that technology that limited and broken?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
