Depends on how you have the Workgroup setup here but did you try not adding any guests to the Workgroup by putting them in another Workgroup?
Thanks HAL 9000 - didn't realise the difference in areas!
Thanks for the comment, but I'm afraid that I can't understand what you're alluding to! If you could expand (on the reposted version in Q&A), I be grateful - I'm quite savvy, but newtorking is still a big mystery to me :0
Also, I want guests to be able simply plug in without configuring anything on their computer, other than just joining a network or something, and so that they can use it without being able easily hack into my files when I'm not looking, in the unlikely event that they so chose
Well here it depends on what you want
If they just plug in without any configuration they will at best only have Net Access and no access to your existing Workgroup.
As for using another Workgroup when you setup the new user you do not add them to your existing Workgroup but to something else like Visitor as the Workgroup Name instead of Home which is the Default Home Workgroup under windows.
How to give visitors internet access without access to my WORKGROUP files?
There must be some obvious solutions to this simple need; but after much searching, I have failed to find any - so any help will be MUCH appreciated :)
I have a wired home network (all cables, wireless is disabled) on a broadband router (BT Home Hub 3.0), where every computer has full access to every other one for file sharing, all on one windows WORKGROUP.
I want to allow house guests to be able plug their own computers into my router for simple internet access WITHOUT being able to have access to my WORKGROUP network and files (maybe not even be able to see it).
What are my options for achieving this?
Ideally I would like to just somehow block the entire WORKGROUP access, so as not to have to mess around with setting lots of User permissions and constant logons/passwords for each access or session.
I have looked into trying to add specific network Users Permissions (instead of ???Everyone???), but got stuck trying to add network users under network permissions (since only local users appear). Also, it seems there may be a possibility of using a different subnet addresses rather than the usual 255.255.255.0 using Static IPs for each of my WORKGROUP computers.
But really I???m still completely confused and would welcome ANY suggestions!
Set up:
My main files are stored on USB drives connected to a small netbook, simply running Windows XP Pro, which acts as a kind of file server ??? this is 95% of the need for shared access.
Then there are other computers on the WORKGROUP running Windows XP Pro, Vista and Windows 7 all with full access to each other???s files.
As I have no proper server, I believe that I can have no Domains,
Thank you
