HOW TO INSTALL WIN XP/7 ON USB ?

By saurabh_2507 ·
Is there any way to install win xp/7 on usb/pendrive. I m not talking about Bart Pe. I mean to say that install full windows on pen drive as we install on hdd, boot from pendrive & run everything as normal windows installation. I dont mind using even 16 or 32 gb pen drive. I dont want any hdd in my system.

gravatar
Collapse -

Tips

by Clidash In reply to HOW TO INSTALL WIN XP/7 O ...

You must confirm that your PC(s) detects the USB Pen Drive(s) as a hard drive during Windows setup. Also the boot from USB option in BIOS. If not, check out third-party software.

I've never tried it myself, but it's probably a way to do it.

gravatar
Collapse -

Reponse To Answer

by saurabh_2507 In reply to Tips

yes i have compaq evo d510 cmt. I want to install full xp as we do on hdd.

gravatar
Collapse -

Useful links

by Clidash In reply to HOW TO INSTALL WIN XP/7 O ...

Windows install on USB:
http://www.tomshardware.co.uk/windows-in-your-pocket,review-1427.html

Boot options Evo d510:
http://www.ehow.com/how_6848473_do-options-compaq-evo-d510_.html

