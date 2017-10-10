How to manage our staff training?
There are CBT and WBT programs available that will actually track a 'student' and their progress automatically, with little or no intervention. The problem is motivation - if your people are disciplined enough to keep their training up-to-date without some sort of formal program, then something like this would be great. Check out SmartForce for details.
I would still consider hiring someone to oversee the training process, particularly if training is necessary for employee advancement.
we're just adopted the serviceport program from portera, which an application that portera host for you over the web. it offers full employee coordination infrastructure, and we are considering a new add-on module that is learning management much asyou describe. this is available by itself w/o the serviceport. so far it looks quite appealing, as they manage who has what skills, who needs what skills, which courses are best. they also offer online courses and handle all billing. look on portera.com is this sounds like the right kind of thing.
I am in the Navy, working at the Naval Academy Prep School. I also have a degree in Workforce Education. So, looking at your problem from the other side (more along a strict training line rather than an IT line), my advice is this:
Find someonewho is very familiar with training, since in this case the subject matter doesn't necessarily make that much of a difference. If you are a small company, then you would be better off with a consultant you can call in periodically. If you are growing quickly or are already a large company, I say you should seriously consider a full time training specialist. Either way, a trained TRAINER will be able to adjust to you and your needs much better than any computer program.
I have read over some of the responses so far and found them very interesting. I am the product support manager for a software company called TrainingServer Inc. Our product TrainingServer is a Learning Management System (LMS) and supports the end-to-end learning management for organizations training both internal and external students. TrainingServer has been in this industry for over a decade and we currently have over 240 customers, and just to toot our horn, we have 17 of the fortune 50companies as customers.
The TrainingServer product offering is quite vast consisting of a full desk top administration application for managing your course offerings, training resources, students, skills, competencies and other training infromation. In addition, we offer a Web based interface for student self-service functions like registration and some administration functions for your field training staff. For your students that may not have computer access, we offer an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) syst
I agree with MCSE Lee. SmartForce offers the best end to end training solution. The depth and breadth of their training library is astounding, the delivery system is elegant and simple, they offer collaborative learning tools as well as web based training. Also the whole thing comes with a management tool that helps you audit and report on usage. Most of the larger consulting companies are using SmartForce solutions today. Check it out for free www.smartforce.com
//JDR
up til now.
We may just hire an experience person to manage this dedicated. If so, we'll let them do their job as they seebest. But before we make that commitment I'd like to know more about options.
Primarily I'm wondering if there's any brilliant software that would make it easy for our staff to sort of 'manage their own training', maybe with part time help from on administrative person, and let managers easily check in to make sure people were keeping up, and find the best-prepared person for a particular task.
Anyone using something like this? Heard of something like it? I can see there being one major problem being that for
