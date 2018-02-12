Search

How to pevent an user from closing the browser in asp.net

By anupamap5
In my ASP .Net web application, the customer has the following requirement. Whenever user tries to close the browser by using the X at the top (the hard close), I want to throw a message popup to user saying that they have not logged out of the application. Are you sure to close? And I want to give them Yes/No options so that if they click on yes, I will let them close otherwise the browser stays open. How can I acheive this?

This might help you.

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632

http://forums.asp.net/p/923931/1067703.aspx

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.

That's not possible on server-side app

by robo_dev

The only way you could do this (maybe)

would be to run IE in 'kiosk mode' which takes away all user controls, and FAKE the Windows control buttons on the border of the Window (kiosk mode takes away the buttons).

iexplore -k www.your_app_here.com

unfortuantely the user can still alt-F4 out.

While you CAN, close the browser, you cannot programmatically prevent the user from doing so, AFAIK.

