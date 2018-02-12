This might help you.
http://forums.asp.net/p/923931/1067703.aspx
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
That's not possible on server-side app
The only way you could do this (maybe)
would be to run IE in 'kiosk mode' which takes away all user controls, and FAKE the Windows control buttons on the border of the Window (kiosk mode takes away the buttons).
iexplore -k www.your_app_here.com
unfortuantely the user can still alt-F4 out.
While you CAN, close the browser, you cannot programmatically prevent the user from doing so, AFAIK.
How to pevent an user from closing the browser in asp.net
