How to play the backup file of h.264 dvr

I have the same problem as you with the H.264 DVR recorder. If you download it, either by network or usb stick, then it uses .lvf format.
I used Elecard AVC HD Player; I won't link direct to file, but it's the top one (6.93Mb) http://www.elecard.com/download/
There are plugins for H.264 on WMP, but they didnt work for me, only the HD player itself.
