How to renewal SID's in windows 2003!!

By richard ·
I had to setup a new windows 2003 server on my network as the old one died. However when i try to connect my computers which were on the old server to the new it doesn't like the security issues. I presume that i need to somehow renew/reissue the sid for the desktops from the server sbs2003. Does any know how to do this?

Error messages?

by gary In reply to How to renewal SID's in w ...

What is the error message?

If the system is a fresh build then the machines should join with no problems.

machine?

by not an underage In reply to Error messages?

what are those machines you're talking about?

machines

by gary In reply to machine?

The desktop computers the original poster cannot get to join the domain.

ah!

by not an underage In reply to machines

thanks man!

error message

by richard In reply to Error messages?

when you try and logon even as administrator the server will not recognise the username or password as the computers have been alocated security ID from the old server. I need to try and renew the SID's.

Thats wrong

by gary In reply to error message

Because you have a second domain controller you do not need to change SIDS. The second DC should be authenticating your existing machines.

Sounds to me more like you've lost the RID Master and RUN OUT OF SIDS.

On the second DC use NTDSUTIL to seize the RID Master role.

