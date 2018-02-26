You mean, so power management doesn't shut it off?
I believe what you would do is, from the Display Properties dialog box, select the second monitor under the Settings tab, then go to the Screen Saver tab, click Power, and set the Monitor to Never.
I have 3 networks to monitor. I have a management computer for each network that I run SNMPC on. I am trying to stop the computers from locking due to inactivity.
That doesn't work due to the strapping in the OS. I have to do it in the registry somehow. I added a key to disable locking. That did not work. I disabled all screen saver option and even deleted the path to the screen saver executable in the registry and that did not work either. I have no clue where else to look.
How to stop my network monitor from locking?
I am actually a satellite communications tech in the US Army shoved into a network administrators job by personnel cuts in Afghanistan. I am trying to get the additional monitor connected to my network management computer to stay on when the system locks so I can monitor SNMPC from across my office. Can anyone help me out here?
My management computers are running Windows Server 2003. Thank you in advance for any assistance you can give.
