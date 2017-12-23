Question
How to use Excel workbook in .NET?
I'm developing a windows form in which I'm using Microsoft Office spreadsheet control(Axspreadsheet1).
I have an Excel workbook with 26 worksheets and my task is to load the whole excel workbook onto Axspreadsheet1 control like the total 26 worksheets should be loaded to windows form Axspreadsheet1 control.
Can anyone help me to solve this problem.
Thanks in advance
Manohar
