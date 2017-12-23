Search

How to use gpedit in windows 7

I am trying to restrict access to task manager and control panel in windows 7 Pro. When set up from the administrator account, it restricts to the administrator, but not to the standard user. I can not run gpedit from the standard account(which is fine). What I am doing wrong in here!!
I do not have a problem if the restriction is in both the admin and the standard account as long as I can reverse it. How can I make the policy to apply to the standard account? It is have anything to do with MMC. Thanks for any reply.

Are you sure you are using the native Admin account?

by seanferd In reply to How to use gpedit in wind ...

Because you cannot log on as admin by default.

But this may have to do with Vista and 7 having Multiple Local GPOs.
http://www.google.com/search?ie=UTF-8&oe=utf-8&q=mlgpo

http://www.google.com/search?num=50&hl=en&newwindow=1&safe=off&q=managing+windows+7+group+policy&aq=f&aqi=g1&aql=&oq=&gs_rfai=

group policy and the native admin account

by Emil12 In reply to Are you sure you are usin ...

Thanks for your replay. i am not using it!. Let me trying using it and i post back. Thanks for the links.

If you need info on how to enable the admin acc't:

by seanferd In reply to group policy and the nati ...

http://www.sevenforums.com/tutorials/507-built-administrator-account-enable-disable.html

It seems you may be close to having this sorted out. Good luck! :)

Admin account

by Emil12 In reply to If you need info on how t ...

Thank you for your reply, using your information I solve it.

