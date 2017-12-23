Are you sure you are using the native Admin account?
Because you cannot log on as admin by default.
But this may have to do with Vista and 7 having Multiple Local GPOs.
Thanks for your replay. i am not using it!. Let me trying using it and i post back. Thanks for the links.
If you need info on how to enable the admin acc't:
http://www.sevenforums.com/tutorials/507-built-administrator-account-enable-disable.html
It seems you may be close to having this sorted out. Good luck! :)
How to use gpedit in windows 7
I do not have a problem if the restriction is in both the admin and the standard account as long as I can reverse it. How can I make the policy to apply to the standard account? It is have anything to do with MMC. Thanks for any reply.
