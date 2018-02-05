Collapse -
this is nice
by DaveDXB
http://answersthatwork.com/Download_Area/ATW_Library/WinXP_Professional/WinXP__3-Setup-How_to_SYSPREP_a_Windows_XP_PC_setup.pdf
http://answersthatwork.com/Download_Area/ATW_Library/WinXP_Professional/WinXP__3-Setup-How_to_SYSPREP_a_Windows_XP_PC_setup.pdf
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
How to use sysprep tool for installing Win Xp???
I'm trying to install win XP through Sysprep tool but i confused how to install. please anyone giveme the procedure for installation by using Sysprep tool.
thanks,
Muthu Pandian
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.