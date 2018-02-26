Search

how to use unused ressources of a LAN

hello,

data: small LAN of 8 PCs running W98.

During night time, I was wondering how to configure the LAN to use the processors & the SDRAM of 7 sleeping PCs, to boost the 8th I'm working on.
Thank you in advance
NAW

You can't.

you can't. Unluss you write a distributed application and even then, it will only be that particular application's performance that will be boosted.
An alternative would be to use a distributed OS like Amoeba.
However, i dont think this is a practical solution. So, in short --> You can't!

There is no way to do this that I know of but here is a link to a script center that microsoft has maybe they have somthing here that will help you but, I have never heard of doing this over a network.

http://www.microsoft.com/technet/treeview/default.asp?url=/technet/scriptcenter/default.asp

