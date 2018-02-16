Search

Locked

hp 1610xi all-in-one printer will not print

By 1028rigneys ·
my printer goes thru the motions of printing but will not grab the paper - screen says out of paper and of course it is not??

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

Of course ? ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to hp 1610xi all-in-one prin ...

WHY 'of course' ? - Does it have a habit of telling lies ?

Have you checked that perhaps you don't have TOO MUCH paper ?

printer problem

by 1028rigneys In reply to Of course ? ...

there are two sheets in the tray...

Congratulations!

by Bizzo In reply to hp 1610xi all-in-one prin ...

I googled the problem, and your posts here and at annoyances.org were the first two hits!

This link has a few suggestions you might try.
http://www.zolved.com/synapse/view_content/27987/My_HP_printer_shows_the_error_message_Out_of_paper_and

thanks

by 1028rigneys In reply to Congratulations!

thank you that was very helpful - I tried everything it suggested and still would not work I appreciate it though!

