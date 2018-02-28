HP 2200DTN flashing alert light
According to the manual for your printer, a blinking alert light is caused by one of four possible problems:
Paper jam
Paper out
Door open
Toner cartridge missing
Since you mentioned looking for paper jams, I'm assuming you would have notocedif there wasn't any paper. You might want to try a closer inspection. Sometimes all it takes is a sliver of paper in the right place to generate a jam error message. If the the printer hasn't had a good cleaning recently, try taking some canned air to it. Sometimes, even a build up of paper dust can cause a jam error.
Try opening and then reclosing all doors to make sure the door open sensors are reset. While you are at it, check the condition of the doors. Most of these sensors rely oneither a magnetic contact or a prong on the door to depress a switch in the printer. Ensure these are all present.
Remove and reseat the toner cartridge. If it was recently replaced and either not seated fully, or seated incorrectly, the printer may not recognize it as being installed.
Thanks for your input. I had already tried most of what you described without luck, but it turns out we were both on the right track. We ended up calling in someone to take a look and he found a small piece of paper jammed in the unit in a spot where he had to basically dismantle the printer to get to it.
Thanks for the ideas...can you give me an idea of what to look for when checking the sensors? Just hoping to have a clearer picture of what I am looking for.
Take out the CD that came with your printer and install the Printer Lights application on your computer. It will allow you to simulate exactly which lights are flashing and tell you the possible causes of the problem.
I've got 15 of these things...great little printers. Very reliable in my experience.
Did you hold down both buttons and power it on while holding them down for 60 seconds? If not then you didn't reset to defaults.
Tell me exactly what lights are flashing and in what sequence and I can look it up for you.
Thanks for your input and willingness to help. See my comments above on what ended up happening.
We have a HP 2200DTN printer with a flashing alert light. Have tried checking for paper jams, powering printer off for several minutes and turning back on, even tried to cold boot the printer and restore factory default settings.
All attempts have failed, and no matter what I have tried, I just keep getting the flashing alert light once I am done.
If anyone else has seen this problem, I'd love to have your input. I'm thinking it is time to replace or repair the unit.
Thanks in advance.
