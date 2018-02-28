HP 895Cxi printer Auto/Off feature?
You shall not get rid of the wife... that would create other problems beside expense.
Get a timer and set it to shut off the electrical to the printer at a resonable time each day. Maybe set it to power off at another time each day as well.
You should also place a note on the printer, reminding everyone when the printer will power off (just in case it is being used later than expected).
I found this information at HP's web site. It doesn't seem to matter if it's off or in idle, it uses the same amount of power in both modes. The only other alternative ,I see is to unplug it. However, these printers were designed to be left in idle for long periods of time with no adverse effect.
Input Voltage
100 to 240 volt ac (VAC)(+/- 10%)
Input Frequency
50 to 60 hertz (Hz) (+/- 3 Hz)
Power Consumption (maximum)
5 watts when off
5 watts when idle
20 to 30 watts when printing
I have a HP 895Cxi printer that I absolutely love, but one feature that I can not figure out (maybe it's just not an option? ) is the ability to have the printer power itself off after a certain time period. I'm not sure if it will burn itself out when it is idle, but since it's on a bottom shelf that my wife refuses to check after printing something, the printer stays on for hours.......
thanks for any suggestions other than getting rid of the wife, replacing the printer would be less expensive ;-)
Steve
