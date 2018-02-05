Search

hp dv 6570ee laptop no charging

ehtisham.andrabi
I have HP DV 6570 ee The laptop has trouble charging the battery, as well as staying powered while it is plugged in.

In order to stay on, the charging power cord has to be positioned a certain way where it connects to the PC. The power cord and battery have been replaced with new once, and the problem still persists.
I tried to start the laptop without battery on direct power but it didnt
the charging light is on ( at the port) once i insert the charger,but it doesnt charge

