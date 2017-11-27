Search

Laptops

Question

Gravatar
Locked

HP Pavilion DV1000 backlight failure

By hstafstrom ·
The backlight on my laptop has died, but when i press the little button in the top left hand of the keyboard (the one that usually acts as the hibernate button when a laptop is closed) in the light flickers on and then off for a second. Anyone help?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Laptops Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums