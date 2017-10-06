HP Pavilion Modem

Search

I am getting realy sick of trying to connect new internal modems to these brand systems. Usually end up with an external which works okay, but that is not the point does anyone know how to get an ordinary internal modem to configure to these HP systems. Most modems want to use Com3 but Hp only lets them use Com2. In Device manager modem is recognised with no problems but try to connect to the internet and says no dial tone or cannot find modem. In Modem properties,click on Com2 for modem diagnostics and says works okay.
I am presuming the problem lies with the Com ports as in Device manager it only has Com1 and LPt ports, no Com2 or 3. Tried installing another Comport which comes up as Com3 but modem still configured to use Com2. I have had three of these systems in the last month, all the same and of course I have tried different modems but still com2. Does this mean that you have to use a special modem from HP themselves or use a differnet modem that can use Com2???
Please help thank you

I?d like to offer a few options:

1. Make sure the Internet browser chooses your current modem to dial out. It may still have your old one as the default modem.

2. Boot to Safe mode and remove all modem other than your current one in Device Manager and Modem in Control Panel.
3. Try a modem that is hardware controller based not software based (Win modem).

I am assuming you are installing a PCI modem. Make sure the Serial port 2 (or B) is disabled in BIOS. If you see Com2 in device manager, remove it.

None of the suggestions helped. I installed an external modem so everything okay, I have noted all suggestions for future reference thank you

Are these older Pavilions with integrated sound and modem card? If so, you need to replace with both cards (modem and sound) and remove original card completely. Adding a modem will not work and results in symptoms you described.

Most HPs use F2 to enter BIOS if I remember correctly.

Sounds like you have a newer model than those I was referring to with Rockwell Riptide sound/modem cards.

Internet explorer is using the correct modem. I have forgotten Keys to get into HP Bios I think it is Ctl something and it does not tell you when it boots up. System is a 850cpu so probable around 4 years old, has onboard video/sound but no there is no onboard modem connection. Hope that helps, thanks for comments

try to disable com2 in bios, also assign irq for modem, set it to n/a, then at windows, add new hardware wizard, make sure it finds a comminication port, then make new connection and set it as default.
if you are running win xp, make sure the modem is not conexant 6739 chip , if 6739-11 it will work, if 6739 mostly not compatible with xp. you have to get the modem driver

