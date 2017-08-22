Search

HP Procurve 2910al, STP Protocol Help

By plrod1906
Tags: Off Topic
I have VLAN 110 on the HP Procurve 2910 al switch, I used 4 ports in Procurve A and 4 Ports on Procurve B. I have spanning tree running on both switches.

I use a cat 5 cable to bridge the VLAN ports from Procurve A and Procurve B

I was able to communicate with all ports within the VLAN, but I lost connectivity to the other VLANs on the switches.

When I remove the connector, I can only communicate with only ports on procurve A.

Is anyone familar with Single Spanning Tree Protocol and VLAN

How do I configure the VLAN to use the Single STP protocol? What are the right commands to enable Single STP on the VLAN?

Please feel free to ask any additional question to clarify if needed.

Thanks for the help!!!

