HSM or SAN?

By TTate ·
Is Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) better or Storage Area Networks (SAN) for maintaining storage resources?

SANs have become the new thing and are very expensive and proprietary right now. Is HSM alive and well? How does it integrate into amixed Novell & NT environment? What solutions exist for HSM?

Thanks for the help & advice!

HSM or SAN

by cpinoche In reply to HSM or SAN?

I am also interested in have more information about the state of the art in HSM, have you receive information about this topic recently?? Is HSM alive?? or there exist alternate solution for less expensive storage solution??

