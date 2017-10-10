Collapse -
HSM or SAN
by cpinoche
I am also interested in have more information about the state of the art in HSM, have you receive information about this topic recently?? Is HSM alive?? or there exist alternate solution for less expensive storage solution??
HSM or SAN?
SANs have become the new thing and are very expensive and proprietary right now. Is HSM alive and well? How does it integrate into amixed Novell & NT environment? What solutions exist for HSM?
Thanks for the help & advice!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.