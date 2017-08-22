HutchTech Blog

WINDOWS: Longhorn--Innovation or Desperation?
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Actually, it may simply be a whole lot of perspiration. If you've not watched it already, you need to take a look at the keynote from yesterday's WinHEC event (<a href="http://metahost.savvislive.com/microsoft/20050425/winhec_20050425_300.asx">click here to view</a> and see some of the upcoming innovation related to Longhorn and Windows XP 64-bit.<br />
<br />Here's some of what I took away from the demos:<br />
<li>Though you might not believe me, you need to watch the keynote and see the SQL 2005 demo on the 64-bit platform. I've always wondered what 64-bit would do, and this is the best visual representation of it I've seen.</li>
<li>The new search and smart-folder functions built into Longhorn are impressive. And while the demo is still on pre-beta software, Steve Jobs better look out--the capabilities **** Spotlight out of the water. Yeah, I know, it's still more than a year off, so he's got time to catch-up.</li>
<li>The graphical interface and built-in content management are quite visually impressive. Sure, you can get Windows Blinds to do some of the GUI stuff, but you can tell from the demos that using MS Windows out of the box is going to be quite an experience.</li>
<p>That's my take for now. Give the video a look and let me know what you think.</p>
<p>- Hutch</p>
EMULATION: CherryOS Frustration, Imagination, Alienation
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">From Paul Thurrot's blog (<a href="http://www.internet-nexus.com/">www.internet-nexus.com</a>:<br />
<blockquote style="font-style: italic;">
<span style=";font-family:verdana,arial,times;font-size:85%;">
<b style="color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">
<span style=";font-family:Arial;font-size:100%;">The last bite on CherryOS</span>
</b>
<br />The thief who ripped off Pear PC and tried to foist in on the world as his own creation announces that Cherry OS is no more:</span> <blockquote>
<span style=";font-family:verdana,arial,times;font-size:85%;">I decided that [Cherry OS] is not worth the hassle, not now or in the future. [Cherry OS] went to work without brushing its teeth or taking a shower, it was not ready.<br />
<br />Oh yeah, I know ? everyone out there who has their certain opinion about me will have their great comment hour right now. Its [sic] ok I expect that anyway.</span>
</blockquote> <span style=";font-family:verdana,arial,times;font-size:85%;">As you should. You completely stole intellectual property from some hard working folks, and you deserve every comment you get, jerk.</span>
</blockquote>
<br />I agree with Paul: The guys at Cherry OS should be flogged, tarred and feathered, then drawn and quartered. What jerks!<br />
</p> <p style="text-align: left;">- Hutch<br />
OPINION: Dvorak - The Dumbing Down of America
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Dvorak's done it again. No, not the exploding into a million tiny pieces thing. No, he's hit the nail on the head. How many people do you know that can't even do a simple Internet search (you know, with that net-web world-wide thingy on the big blue 'E')? We're not talking about not being able to program the VCR here, we're talking about doing something akin to looking up a phone number in the phone book--oops, is that asking too much?<br />
<br />Read the column yourself with the link below.<br />
<br />
<a href="http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,1759,1787713,00.asp">Opinion Column by PC Magazine: The Dumbing Down of America</a>
<br />
UTILITIES: PC World - Free and Cheap Fixes
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">If you need free and cheap software to fix, enhance, remove, [insert adjective here] your system, then check out this list. I found a couple of real gems--you will too.<br />
<br />
<a href="http://www.pcworld.com/downloads/collection/0,collid,1355,sortidx,1,pg,3,00.asp">PCWorld.com - Supercharge Your Software with These Utilities</a>
<br />
TABLET PC: Big Blue Takes the Red Pill
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">I know, most of the news around tablets lately has focused on Apple's slate patent (Google it if you want more), something they should have been working on for a long time. But according my inside sources, IBM has stayed out of the TabletPC arena, mostly due to pride. That's right, Uncle Bill didn't come to play at their party a year or two prior to the release of the TabletPC spec, so IBM wasn't going to come to Bill's party. Neener Neener. Now that TablePCs are starting to move, and the prices are lowering, IBM is ready to step up. Read the eWeek article below for more.<br />
<br />
<a href="http://www.eweek.com/print_article2/0,2533,a=150791,00.asp">IBM Develops ThinkPad Tablet PC</a>
<br />
GOOGLE: Hacking Crime in the Windy City
Google hacks are just plain cool. Sorry, I'm enamored of the search engine's continued ingenuity and flexibility. You need to check out this post on Slashdot and see the Chicago crime data for yourself. I guess it's time to consider brushing off my database skills and see what other moves Google knows.<br /><br /><a href="http://slashdot.org/articles/05/05/23/115204.shtml?tid=217&tid=1">Slashdot Google Map Hack & Chicago Crime Data</a><br /><br />- Hutch<p><div class="blogdisclaim"><a href="http://hutchtech.blogspot.com/2005/05/google-hacking-crime-in-windy-city.html">This post originally appeared on an external website</a></div>
MAC: Stale Chips Prompt Apple Migration
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Though he doesn't come
right out and say it, Steve Jobs is tired of waiting on IBM to get
their PowerPC processors up-to-speed. While I'll definitely wait until
next year's 64-bit chips hit the market, things are looking up for both
PC and Mac users. I have a new iBook G4 (1.5Ghz) that just doesn't
compare to my 2-year-old 1.5 GHz Pentium M-based Gateway.
<br />I know IBM spent a lot of money building a brand new plant to
produce the PowerPC chips, and hopefully they'll recoup some of that
with the new powerful game console CPUs they're promising. I think
Steve just got tired of trying to foist the "speed isn't everything"
mantra. I've read several articles that talked about the market share
apple lost when they switched from Motorola's chipset to the PowerPC,
but I doubt this is comparable. I don't yet know how this will help the
end user when it comes to price, but it has got to make a dent. Read
more are the DesgnTechnica.com article below.
<br /> <a href="http://news.designtechnica.com/news_printerfriendly7609.html">Apple Makes a Switch to Intel - Computing News - Designtechnica</a>
<br />
SCAM: Bad "Bad Apple"
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">So, you've heard that
iTunes 4.9 is going to have support for podcasts. Yeah! However, if
you're like me you just don't want to wait. Well, you're gonna have to.
All this hubbub, over a recently released iTunes 4.8 hack called "Bad
Apple" that would unlock the podcasting capabilities of iTunes, is a
scam. You heard me. It's going to insert itself into your startup
settings, and change your hosts file (which means you're going to get
some nasty spyware--or worse).<br />
<br />So rather than even try it, just be patient, iTunes 4.9 will be
here soon enough. Oh, and don't blame me for the nasty rash it'll give
you if you ignore my warnings--their is no topical cream. Ouch!<br />
<br />I really had hoped it would be something awesome. Looks like I'm just going to have to wait.<br />
MEDIA: Is a "FREE" TiVo in Your Future
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Our friends at CNet have
an excellent article on the pros and cons of the free TiVo knock-offs
your cable/satellite company are offering--and you might be pleasantly
surprised (see link below). I'm still attached to my ReplayTV, mostly
because I can strip anything I record off as MPEG-2 and copy it to my
PC/Server over my home network. However, I've been toying with building
a Media Center PC (first using Orb--see article below--and then
possibly migrating to the actual MS Media Center OS--since I have my
legit/licensed MAPS version just sitting there ready to be used). Feel
free to talk back in the comments section and let me know what you
think. <br />
<br />Check out the link to the CNet article below.
<a href="http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-6449_7-6209060-1.html?tag=nl.e501">Fully Equipped: Free HD TiVo knockoff: is it worth it? - CNET reviews</a>
SECURITY: Control Those Pesky Start-Up Apps the Easy Way
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Back in the day if you
wanted to control those pesky auto-starting apps on your PC, you had
edit your win.ini, sys.ini, and even the registry. Then came the advent
of MSCONFIG.exe for Windows 98 and ME. Even though it didn't come on
Windows NT or 2K, it worked if you copied it to their HDD. You could
easily check/un-check the apps you didn't want to auto-start without
touching the registry. But if you didn't know what you were doing, you
could stop the wrong start-up process and injure your system.<br />
<br />Now you can use the "Advanced Tools" in the FREE MS Anti-Spyware
Beta 1 to control those pesky start-up programs and even find out more
about them (check out the screenshot below). It's easy to use, gives
you all kinds of info about the various programs that start-up along
with Windows, and best of all, it's free!<br />
<br />
<img src="http://www.icomnw.com/hli/blogimages/MSASWpic.jpg" />.<br />
<br />Get the free MS Anti-Spyware Beta 1 (for Windows 2K, 2003 Server and XP only) at <a href="http://www.microsoft.com/spyware">http://www.microsoft.com/spyware</a>.
In my personal experience, using the MS product along with Spybot
Search & Destroy, and Spyware Blaster keeps my PC spyware-free. And
believe me, that provides a huge performance boost for any machine.<br />
