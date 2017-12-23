More info
Can you give me an error,or any messages that you get when you try to send/receive in Outlook 2003. What do the Event logs say?
Have you tried to get Comcast mail via the WebMail interface just to see if your email account is working correctly? Most ISPs have webmail, I would make sure I could login and send/receive mail this way, which would confirm your account is active and working.
Antivirus\Security software
Without more info it's hard to say, but I have seen malfunctioning antivirus software that scan incoming and outgoing email cause issues.
Do you have any antivirus\security software installed?
Are you receving a specific error?
I can not send or receive emails with outlook 2003.
