I can not send or receive emails with outlook 2003.

By graves39 ·
Comcast told me I have a problem with my software and I have tried all of the suggestions on the question about not receiving any emails, but none of the solutions worked. If anyone can help with this problem I would be greatful!

More info

by Bapster In reply to I can not send or receive ...

Can you give me an error,or any messages that you get when you try to send/receive in Outlook 2003. What do the Event logs say?

Have you tried to get Comcast mail via the WebMail interface just to see if your email account is working correctly? Most ISPs have webmail, I would make sure I could login and send/receive mail this way, which would confirm your account is active and working.

Antivirus\Security software

by scott_heath In reply to I can not send or receive ...

Without more info it's hard to say, but I have seen malfunctioning antivirus software that scan incoming and outgoing email cause issues.

Do you have any antivirus\security software installed?

Are you receving a specific error?

Regards,
Scott Heath

http://scottisageek.spaces.live.com

