Well the error you quoted sounds like the error that would be generated from Outlook or Outlook Express in a POP/IMAP/SMTP connected configuration. There can be many reasons for this error from name resolution to SMTP connections being refused and you haven't given nearly enough pertinent information to troublethoot this. I suspect name resolution; did you add the zone testing.com to your test environment DNS server and create A records to resolve mail.testing.com and/or smtp.testing.com to your exchange server IP?
In an exchange environment though you should be connecting Outlook locally via MAPI (i.e. create a new Outlook profile and configure a mail account for Microsoft Exchange Server).
I use outlook express
I am new to exchange server administration. I really don't know how to create A records to resolve mail.testing.com and/or smtp.testing.com to your exchange server IP. When I go to protocls and then pop3 i see a red small flag on pop3 do you think there will be problem with this? The pop3 is running.
I cannot send/recieve email using Exchange server 2003?
I have domian controler installed on MS virtual pc 2007 and I installed exchange server 2003 on server 2003 ent SP3. I have started all necessary things in application and service but still can not send and recieve email. I am getting this error
The host 'mail.testing.com' could not be found. Please verify that you have entered the server name correctly. Account: 'mail.testing.com', Server: 'mail.testing.com', Protocol: SMTP, Port: 25, Secure(SSL): No, Socket Error: 11004, Error Number: 0x800CCC0D. Even when I change to this smtp.testing.com stillit won't work. This is a virtual environment. I dont have any router.
Thanks in advance
