Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

I can't activate my mic for NetMeeting

By sscgdl ·
I have Win XP Pro, My Sound Card, Mic, Speakers, are OK. But when I try to use NetMeeting, it says that "Your microphone is not activated, Do you want to activate ?" I say yes, but nothing happend. I repeat de procedure and receive the same questionagain. What is going on ?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Windows Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums