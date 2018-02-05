Search

I have cable internet access, i am able to obtain an IP lease and renew from my ISP on DHCP, but when i try to log on i get an error msg saying that my modem is not connected check cables and connections.I have tried a new NIC, removed network support and reinstall, remove NIC drivers and reinstall, remove TCP/IP and reinstall, but problem still exists. Modem and cables are OK as im able to obtain an IP address.
Can anyone help?

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by RobertPWatson In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

It has been my experience with modem devices that backgraound applications interfere with the network protocols. One possible solution is to establish the connection with a 56k modem, go into internet connection control and reconfigure the cable connection while logged on.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Shanghai Sam In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

I didnt get the chance to try what u suggested, as i resulted in reformatting the drive and reinstalling the os sys.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by ctmoore1998 In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

There are many factors that may cause the symptoms that you are describing. 1. Do you have a current release of antivirus software installed (ie Norton 2001 / Mcafee 4.5 etc) and are the dat/engine updates current. If so have you ran a scan of yoursystem. One virus that kills your internet browsing ability is the ska virus it changes the wsock32.dll file and is a stealth virus do a file search for both *.ska and ska*.* Next does your DSL and or router provide any firewall capabilities ie NATif so verify these configurations. Also, since you are getting DHCP then verify the IP Address AND SubNet Mask are correct. If they are most likely the DNS servers are also being automatically configured. For TS purposes ask your ISP for the static IP's for their DNS servers and configure them in your DSL.
Also, have you tried pinging a known Internet address or performing a tracert to a site such as www.yahoo.com?? Another note some DSL's require a crossover cable if connected directly to a NIC on a PC. Are you getting a link indication on both the PC and the DSL?? Another thing may be the link speed - most NIC's are 10/100 and your modem may only be 10mbs, you can try to force your NIC to a 10mbs connection via the NIC properties.I suspect that the cable is okay since you are obtaining a ip address. Use the Winipcfg /all command to verify IP and DNS address etc.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Shanghai Sam In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

Good advise but none of the above that you have mentioned worked, as i already had performed those checks.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Baziite In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

Go to Dos prompt and do winipcfg . Click "more" to see if the DNS server address is configured correctly . If not then you might have to set it up manually in TCP/IP properties . You can do this in internet explorer by selecting internet options on the tools tab ( IE 5.0 ).On the connections tab , Select your connection and
and press settings then press properties and select server types tab . Then press TCP/IP Settings and enter the DNS manually ( The DNS will be provided by the Service provider .

Before you try the above procedure ...Open Internet Explorer and type a known IP address instead of a URL . If you are able to retrieve the site then 100% it is a DNS problem and you should follow the above procedure . Otherwise the modem could be the problem .

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Shanghai Sam In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

DNS settings were all correct, good advise.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Dennis@l In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

I read an article on Microsoft web where IE was the cause of a simular problem, but I don't recall the article reference number.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Shanghai Sam In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

not enough info

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by miklog In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

One thing you might want to check is your computer name. Click the identification tab and make sure your using the computer name given to you by your provider.

I get an IP address but can't connect or

by Shanghai Sam In reply to I get an IP address but c ...

Thanks for your suggestion, but it did not help me.

