I Got an error Called 1004240000

By pilsensfinest-23448264978993741812537262038072 ·
So I got this message when I was rebooting my toshiba laptop, I appeared when I put the second disk while the rebooting was going on, any help would be good PLEASE!!!!!!

you said PLEASE!!!!!! so nope

by Screen Gems In reply to I Got an error Called 100 ...
???

by SPC_TCOL In reply to I Got an error Called 100 ...

rebooting, 2nd disk?
How about telling us what OS you have, and what you wanted to do with the first and the 2nd disk.
And why did you reboot the system and changing the disk at the same time?

boot from disk

by ITSeth In reply to ???

when you install an OS the PC needs to boot from a disk, since technically, there is nothing on the hard drive.

When you took out the cd during boot, things got up unfortunately.

try putting disk one back in and reboot, dont change disks until it actually prompts you.

Of course im assuming you are installing windows... not sure the case if it is a different OS

