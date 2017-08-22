Search

I just want to be able to help folks

By PurpleSkys
but for the life of me, there's no way i can post an answer to a question today. I AM NOT a happy camper

gravatar
Collapse -

That's a new one on me.

by seanferd In reply to I just want to be able to ...

But should I act surprised?

What happens when you can't post an answer? No text entry field? Post doesn't show up?

I did have a weird one where I ended up double-posting because my first post did not show up. Not in Q&A, though.

gravatar
Collapse -

both

by PurpleSkys In reply to That's a new one on me.

it's starting to really irk me

gravatar
Collapse -

<raspberries>

by seanferd In reply to both

Not gotten better yet?

Once, way back, flushing the browser cache and making sure the TR cookies were killed (I normally let some cookies persist) helped. And IE in particular, for whatever reason, seems to have problems with TR for some people.

I wish you less irksome site behavior for the future.

gravatar
Collapse -

i'll give that one a go

by PurpleSkys In reply to &lt;raspberries&gt;

later today. I've got the little girl home today with a bad cough, so it'll give me an excuse to do a little pc cleanup. And thanks seanferd :)

gravatar
Collapse -

Aww.

by seanferd In reply to i'll give that one a go

Hope the little girl is feeling better. I also wish you success in getting Q&A to behave properly.

Thankfully, you can attend the girl directly, and not through a quirky web interface.

gravatar
Collapse -

Poor Purple...

by cmiller5400 In reply to I just want to be able to ...

Purple tried to help
posting answers not possible
TR's busted again

gravatar
Collapse -

Somebody needs a big hug!

by CharlieSpencer In reply to I just want to be able to ...

(( HUG ))

There! All better now! Pay no attention to my hand on your @ss.

gravatar
Collapse -

lol

by PurpleSkys In reply to Somebody needs a big hug!

thanks Palmy....i think

gravatar
Collapse -

i do find it odd

by PurpleSkys In reply to I just want to be able to ...

that i was able to create conversation and i can respond to it here as well, but i couldn't post an answer. Unfortunately, that isn't the first time...it's contributing to the "less" amount of time that i've been around as of late

gravatar
Collapse -

This is all a humanitarian intervention...

by AnsuGisalas In reply to i do find it odd

they're trying to save us from using too much time here...

