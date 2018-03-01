Search

Security

Question

Gravatar
Locked

I need help on Windows 8: Open File - Security Warning box appears

By tigertaz ·
Tags: Security, Windows
Yes I need help big time and hope you can help me I'm about to pull my hair out as I have been trying to figure this out for a week and can't figure it out. Every time I try and open a website in my favorites I get a Open File - Security Warning. So how can I fix this? Please help me!!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Security Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums