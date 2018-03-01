Search

I wamt to block 1025 network blackjack

By surveymaster.shivaram
Hi

My home PC is running Windows XP. When I scanned for opened port I am seeing 1025 network blackjack open. What is this?. How to block ports in Windows XP?.
Thanks

by Lonewolf

Firstly have you enabled the internet firewall on XP?

There are a few ways of approaching this, you can try using zonealarm's free firewall which only allows the programs you specify to use ports. Or you could try TCP/IP filtering in instructions below are for Win2000 but they should still work on XP;


--Select "Network and Dial-up Connections" in the control panel.

--Right-click the interface you use to access the Internet, and then click "Properties".

--In the "Components checked are used by this connection" box, click "Internet Protocol (TCP/IP)", and then click "Properties".

--In the Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) Properties dialog box, click "Advanced".

--Click the "Options" tab.

--Click "TCP/IP filtering", and then click "Properties".

--Select the "Enable TCP/IP Filtering (All adapters)" check box.

--There are three columns with the following labels:

TCP Ports

UDP Ports

IP Protocols

--In each column, you must select the "Permit Only" option. >

--Click OK.

