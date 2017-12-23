Search

I want/need to upgrade my Sprint cellaphone but to WHAT?

By raquelha ·
I just haven't found a phone that really trips my trigger to upgrade to and my problem is that I use the number pad and my left thumb ONLY for texting (very fast at it, too, plus I don't have to look!) I'm currently using the Samsung Exclaim and though has the qwerty slide out as well I've been bored with it since the first week but really don't want anything that's strictly touch....shall I wait? I know 4G mostly if I wish to tether my laptop but since my laptops been stolen seems rather moot so anyone have some suggestions PLEASE/ I've dropped my phone so many times it doesn't think it should work but does....but it's time to put it to bed and upgrade!!!! To ????
Please let me know your thoughts and hopefully I'll be able to make a decision soon. And considering you're not consumer reports and tend to be biased please do try to keep the anger responses to other suggestions out of it. Thank you.

"I've been bored with it"

by CharlieSpencer In reply to I want/need to upgrade my ...

Sorry, if you don't know what features or options you want, it's going to be difficult to make a recommendation. If you just bored, there are plenty of things to spend $200 on that don't come with a $80 monthly service contract.

