IBM Server CPU's custom Intel CPU's?

By teegood ·
We have an IBM xSeries 342 Server that currently uses one Intel 1GHz CPU /133MHz with 256KB cache. We need to add a second CPU. Prices for an IBM CPU (which is speced out as above) is over $600. Of course, if we purchase an Intel CPU speced out as above - off the shelf - it is much cheaper. Does Intel really customize chips for IBM? Are we talking apples-apples or apples-oranges? I believe this is IBM's way of raping the consumer..of course I have used Viking RAM in the server and it worksgreat..but IBM says Viking RAM is Ok to use. Any thoughts? I am guessing I would only invalidate the warranty, but not face any technological disaster? Right?

by TheChas In reply to IBM Server CPU's custom I ...

If there is anything special about the IBM version of the CPU, it is likely "selected".

It is a common practice in the electronics industry to test and select components to tighter tolerances, and to charge a premium for them.

If this is the case, you should find differences in Intel's markings on the CPU.

The question then is, is the savings worth the risk of a crash on your server?
If the new CPU does not meet the timing tolerences, you could have all manner of strange errors and crashes.

Chas

by teegood In reply to IBM Server CPU's custom I ...

by PaulP In reply to IBM Server CPU's custom I ...

Another consideration... If you depend on IBM for service on this server, will they service it with parts that are not recommended or supllied by them?

by teegood In reply to IBM Server CPU's custom I ...

by teegood In reply to IBM Server CPU's custom I ...

