IBM Server CPU's custom Intel CPU's?

If there is anything special about the IBM version of the CPU, it is likely "selected".
It is a common practice in the electronics industry to test and select components to tighter tolerances, and to charge a premium for them.
If this is the case, you should find differences in Intel's markings on the CPU.
The question then is, is the savings worth the risk of a crash on your server?
If the new CPU does not meet the timing tolerences, you could have all manner of strange errors and crashes.
Another consideration... If you depend on IBM for service on this server, will they service it with parts that are not recommended or supllied by them?
