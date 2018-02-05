Search

IE 6.0 cache problem

I was told that IE 6 suffers from a cache problem. I believe but what I read that I have this problem. How do I purge the cache or reset this corrupt cache?

IE 6.0 cache problem

You can try start, programs, accessories, disk cleanup, and check temporary internet files and that will clean out your cache

IE 6.0 cache problem

IE 6.0 cache problem

You can go to I.E. than tools, Internet Options and under Internet Temporary files-DELETE FILES

IE 6.0 cache problem

normally this is what I would do myself. But in the case where the cache is corrupted this won't help. The corrupted cache just stays put so to speak.

