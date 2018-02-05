IE 6.0 cache problem
You can try start, programs, accessories, disk cleanup, and check temporary internet files and that will clean out your cache
You can go to I.E. than tools, Internet Options and under Internet Temporary files-DELETE FILES
normally this is what I would do myself. But in the case where the cache is corrupted this won't help. The corrupted cache just stays put so to speak.
