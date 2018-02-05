Search

IE Crash

By Petadove
Each time a particular user attempts to read a news item IE crashes with a message that IE has encountered an problem and needs to close with the usual "Send a report" "don't send" options. The OS is Win2K Pro, SP3 and IE6 installed.

Appreciate your help/suggestions on this!!! It maybe a simple fix but I can't figure out what to do.

IE Crash

by sgt_shultz In reply to IE Crash

that error reporting is some 'feature', huh?
Maybe if you disable it you can see what the error is and have some prayer of fixing it.
below is how, excerpted from mskb articl 310116
------------------
To disable Internet Explorer Error Reportingso that the default operating system error handler is shown if a crash occurs, set the following registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\

IEWatsonEnabled = (DWORD) 0

A value of 0 disables Internet Explorer Error Reporting, and a value of 1 enables it (removing the key also enables Internet Explorer Error Reporting).
-----------------
hope this helps...

IE Crash

by Petadove In reply to IE Crash

This solution did not help but I was able to figure out the user had installed Windows Media Player Series 9 which was not compatible. Once we removed Series 9 and reinstalled version 7.1 there have been no issues.

IE Crash

by Petadove In reply to IE Crash

