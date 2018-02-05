IE Crash
that error reporting is some 'feature', huh?
Maybe if you disable it you can see what the error is and have some prayer of fixing it.
below is how, excerpted from mskb articl 310116
To disable Internet Explorer Error Reportingso that the default operating system error handler is shown if a crash occurs, set the following registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\
IEWatsonEnabled = (DWORD) 0
A value of 0 disables Internet Explorer Error Reporting, and a value of 1 enables it (removing the key also enables Internet Explorer Error Reporting).
hope this helps...
This solution did not help but I was able to figure out the user had installed Windows Media Player Series 9 which was not compatible. Once we removed Series 9 and reinstalled version 7.1 there have been no issues.
Appreciate your help/suggestions on this!!! It maybe a simple fix but I can't figure out what to do.
