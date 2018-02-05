Search

IE6 connection error

By jo__kelly
A user is having a problem connecting to the internet. Her user name and password are entered correctly but an error page is been displayed. When the user presses the refresh button a connection is made. This is not a server problem as it only happens on one P.C. Anyone got any ideas???

