IE6 Problem

By Cobe
I have 2 computers shareing a DSL connection thru a gateway. One system is running XP and the other is running 98SE. The 98 machine will ping the gateway and the XP machine with no problem. It will ping a web site as well but IE6 will not connect tothe internet.The xp machine connects no problem.
Configuration:
DHCP enabled on gateway.
Both machines are set to recieve ip addresses automatically.
TCPIP installed on both machines.
Why can I not connect? I keep getting DNS error.

IE6 Problem

by CG IT

When you say "gateway" are you using one computer AS the gateway?. Do you have a DSL/Cable router between the DSL modem and gateway {computer}?

IE6 Problem

by Cobe

IE6 Problem

by cobe43

I am using a DSL/Cable router.

IE6 Problem

by Cobe

IE6 Problem

by Cobe

A DSL/Cable router between modem and machines.

IE6 Problem

by Cobe

IE6 Problem

by Cobe

