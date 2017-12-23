Collapse -
IE6 Problem
by CG IT
When you say "gateway" are you using one computer AS the gateway?. Do you have a DSL/Cable router between the DSL modem and gateway {computer}?
Configuration:
DHCP enabled on gateway.
Both machines are set to recieve ip addresses automatically.
TCPIP installed on both machines.
Why can I not connect? I keep getting DNS error.
