RhinoSoft AllegroSurf
Content-filtering proxy server that does all sorts of logging, as well as allowing blocking of certain types of sites. You can create explicit whitelists or blacklists and many other features.
20 user license is around $480 USD.
I have this app installed at several small offices as well as home family networks.
http://www.rhinosoft.com/
A couple of things to try
IEHistoryView v1.36 - View Visited Web Sites of Internet Explorer
http://www.nirsoft.net/utils/iehv.html
This will stop Users from deleting the History
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel]
"History"=dword:00000001
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel]
"History"=dword:00000001
IE7 User History
