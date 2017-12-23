Search

Gravatar
Locked

IE7 User History

By ARAHIGIHS ·
In using IE7 I have discovered that there are some users that are visiting sites that are inappropriate for the workplace. Is there any way to disable their ability to delete the history so that we can monitor how frequently they visit these sites? Or does someone know of a cheap monitoring software program that doesn't rely on the IE history file to compile information.

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

?

by wesley.chin In reply to IE7 User History

What is the flavor of Windows?

gravatar
Collapse -

RhinoSoft AllegroSurf

by robo_dev In reply to IE7 User History

Content-filtering proxy server that does all sorts of logging, as well as allowing blocking of certain types of sites. You can create explicit whitelists or blacklists and many other features.

20 user license is around $480 USD.

I have this app installed at several small offices as well as home family networks.

http://www.rhinosoft.com/

gravatar
Collapse -

A couple of things to try

by Jacky Howe In reply to IE7 User History

IEHistoryView v1.36 - View Visited Web Sites of Internet Explorer

http://www.nirsoft.net/utils/iehv.html


This will stop Users from deleting the History

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel]
"History"=dword:00000001

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel]
"History"=dword:00000001

