I would suggest
Emptying the Temporary Internet Files.<br>
Make sure it isn't caused by a plug-in or another program.<br>
Run the System File Checker (SFC /scannow). <br>
Scan for virus and other malware.<br>
Do a repair install of IE or get updates.<br>
<br><br>
What is happening when you receive this error? (Clicking a link, starting IE, clicking a button, etc.?)
<br><br>
You might like to have a look at this, it covers a lot of issues. <br>
<a href="http://ask-leo.com/iexploreexe_has_generated_an_error_now_what.html">Ask Leo: "IExplore.exe has generated an error." Now what?</a>
iexplore.exe-Application error
i have this error message:
iexplore.exe-Application error:
The instruction at 0x7dd94acd referenced memory at ?0x000000000?. The memory could not be read
so any help please
Thank you in advance
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.