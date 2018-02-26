General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
IIS 6.0 or Cisco ASA redirect help needed
inside users go to mysite.net/the_site and it redirects itself to mysite.net/the_site_version_xyz through IIS 6.0's instructions (Win2k3 server)
outsite users can't reach mysite.net/the_site, but can reach the fully redirected path of mysite.net/the_site_version_xyz if they type it in.
My question is how to allow users to be able to allow my outside users to get the shorter address and have it automatically redirect on it's own.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.