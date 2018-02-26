IIS 6.0 or Cisco ASA redirect help needed

Search

I am trying to make an internal website available to the outside world. I had the public IP so that is natted just fine from outside to inside on my ASA5520 running v8.0.4. I have the DNS for the outside all setup with the ISP. Here is my problem:

inside users go to mysite.net/the_site and it redirects itself to mysite.net/the_site_version_xyz through IIS 6.0's instructions (Win2k3 server)

outsite users can't reach mysite.net/the_site, but can reach the fully redirected path of mysite.net/the_site_version_xyz if they type it in.

My question is how to allow users to be able to allow my outside users to get the shorter address and have it automatically redirect on it's own.

