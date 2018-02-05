IIS + WAP
hi...
there is no script as such for this. you need to do it using internet service manager of IIS. choose default website. right click and choose properties. in the property window. choose http headers. there is a button at bottom saying mime types. click on that. it shows you another dialog where you can add types. choose new type. it will prompt you for extention and the mime type setting add types there.
like you need to add following:
text/vnd.wap.wml for .wml
image/vnd.wap.wbmp for .wbmp
application/vnd.wap.wmlc for .wmlc
text/vnd.wap.wmlscript for .wmls
application/vnd.wap.wmlscriptc for .wmlsc
if you need more help.. please mail me at chirag_sanghavi@yahoo.com
I know that I need to add the new mime types for wbmp etc but what is the exact syntax for the entry ?
