Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

IIS + WAP

By mark_lt ·
I need to implement a WAP based site on IIS4

I know that I need to add the new mime types for wbmp etc but what is the exact syntax for the entry ?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by chirag-s In reply to IIS + WAP

hi...

there is no script as such for this. you need to do it using internet service manager of IIS. choose default website. right click and choose properties. in the property window. choose http headers. there is a button at bottom saying mime types. click on that. it shows you another dialog where you can add types. choose new type. it will prompt you for extention and the mime type setting add types there.
like you need to add following:
text/vnd.wap.wml for .wml
image/vnd.wap.wbmp for .wbmp
application/vnd.wap.wmlc for .wmlc
text/vnd.wap.wmlscript for .wmls
application/vnd.wap.wmlscriptc for .wmlsc

if you need more help.. please mail me at chirag_sanghavi@yahoo.com

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by mark_lt In reply to IIS + WAP

I already found this out, but your correct so you get the points

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by chirag-s In reply to IIS + WAP

hi...

there is no script as such for this. you need to do it using internet service manager of IIS. choose default website. right click and choose properties. in the property window. choose http headers. there is a button at bottom saying mime types. click on that. it shows you another dialog where you can add types. choose new type. it will prompt you for extention and the mime type setting add types there.
like you need to add following:
text/vnd.wap.wml for .wml
image/vnd.wap.wbmp for .wbmp
application/vnd.wap.wmlc for .wmlc
text/vnd.wap.wmlscript for .wmls
application/vnd.wap.wmlscriptc for .wmlsc

if you need more help.. please mail me at chirag_sanghavi@yahoo.com

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by mark_lt In reply to IIS + WAP

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by chirag-s In reply to IIS + WAP

hi...

there is no script as such for this. you need to do it using internet service manager of IIS. choose default website. right click and choose properties. in the property window. choose http headers. there is a button at bottom saying mime types. click on that. it shows you another dialog where you can add types. choose new type. it will prompt you for extention and the mime type setting add types there.
like you need to add following:
text/vnd.wap.wml for .wml
image/vnd.wap.wbmp for .wbmp
application/vnd.wap.wmlc for .wmlc
text/vnd.wap.wmlscript for .wmls
application/vnd.wap.wmlscriptc for .wmlsc

if you need more help.. please mail me at chirag_sanghavi@yahoo.com

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by mark_lt In reply to IIS + WAP

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

IIS + WAP

by mark_lt In reply to IIS + WAP

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums