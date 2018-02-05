Collapse -
IIS Problems
by Joseph Moore
I would go to the wwwroot folder and give the user account IUSR_yourmachinename Read access to the folder and all subfolders/files. Sounds like the IUSR account (that is used for Anonymous access) does not have rights to the web site.
hope this helps
After the reinstallation of XP and IIS, I moved the backed up wwwroot folder back into the new Inetpub folder. I also allowed XP to restore the default NTFS permissions on the wwwroot folder. At first glance, everything appeared to be fine since my hosted site loaded fine. However, I discovered that clicking on any link within the site brought up a dialog box asking for a user name and password (which did not occur prior to reinstalling XP). Even though Anonymous Access was enabled, I still get the password-prompting dialog box. If I try to hit cancel, I get an 403.1 error message saying something like I do not have appropriate ACL privileges to access this file (even though I have administrator privileges).
Unchecking IIS authentication options doesn't help either --the password dialog box does not pop up but I still get the 403.1 error message.
Any assistance would be deeply appreciated. My end goal is for anyone to be able to view the website I am hosting so I do not want this password dialog box to appear. Any ideas how to fix the IIS settings accordingly?
