Illegal Operation

Hi. I'm a student studying for MCSE. I was fully confident when my brother asked me to upgrade some hardware in his PC. He uses it for a Home Studio Music Recording. First I found the Uninstall for the Wave 8/24 audio card. When asked, I chose to not delete shared files. No to All. Then I shut down and physically removed the Audio card. I installed an upgrade audio card called DIGI896. The install software worked OK. Then the Cubase VST Recording program wouldn't work. "This program has performed an illigal operation and will be shut down." I thought the new information was not being received. Like Cubase was still looking for familiar hardware to operate with. I Uninstalled the Cubase VST Program and re-installed it. I get the same message. I click details, "Cubase caused an invalid page fault in the module ASIOW8.dll at 0167:02cd60de." I also get a second error,"Cubase caused an invalid page fault in module VSTDLL.DLL." I have searched for these two files on the Cubase CD, The Win98SE cd and the hard drive. I can not find them. Where did they go? Where did they come from if I can not find them on the install CDs? Any help is appreciated.
Try getting updated drivers from a manufacturers site (try dirversguide.com).

If you go to the following site:

http://www.treiber-archiv.de/index.html

and then into the system files section you can go to a directory full of DLL files. ASIOW8.DLL is available from there in the A section. The VSTDLL is related to Cubaseand so I would suggest removing the card from inside the machine, removing Cubase and running a Utility called System Mechanic (downloadable from http://www.iolo.com) to clear the registry and any rogue files, then installing the card and software again.

