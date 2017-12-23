Illegal Operation
Try getting updated drivers from a manufacturers site (try dirversguide.com).
If you go to the following site:
http://www.treiber-archiv.de/index.html
and then into the system files section you can go to a directory full of DLL files. ASIOW8.DLL is available from there in the A section. The VSTDLL is related to Cubaseand so I would suggest removing the card from inside the machine, removing Cubase and running a Utility called System Mechanic (downloadable from http://www.iolo.com) to clear the registry and any rogue files, then installing the card and software again.
