Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

I'm so confused on relationships in Access 2007

By kstulipgirl ·
I am creating a database to track expiration dates for our clinicians. I have 3 tables: Staff (with demographics), Event (lists the different types of items we need to track. I.e., license, in-services, etc. and the last table is Event Entry that has a drop down for staff and description and a 3rd column to add the expiration date. I need to connect them somehow.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums